Police: Mayor in McLennan County arrested on official capital abuse charges

BEVERLY HILLS, Texas — Beverly Hills Mayor LucyAnn Sanchez-Miramontez has been arrested on charges of abuse of official capital greater than $100, according to McLennan County Jail records.

She was booked into the McLennan County Jail and later released on a $1,000 surety bond.

Additional details weren't immediately available.

Earlier this year, the former chief of police at the Beverly Hills Police Department was arrested and charged with felony theft.

Thomas Schmidt faces between two and 10 years in prison for the third-degree felony.

He was fired for "personal issues" that were unrelated to the felony theft, said the Beverly Hills Police Department.

Beverly Hills is a city in McLennan County with roughly 2,000 residents.