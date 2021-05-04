Former Beverly Hills police chief arrested, charged for felony theft

BEVERLY HILLS, Texas — The former chief of police at the Beverly Hills Police Department has been arrested and charged with felony theft, according to the department's new interim police chief.

Chief Lydia Alvarado confirmed her predecessor, Thomas Schmidt, has been charged with theft by a public servant of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000. Schmidt faces between two and 10 years in prison for the third-degree felony.

Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety told 25 News Texas Rangers are handling the investigation against Schmidt.

The City of Beverly Hills terminated Schmidt's employment with the police department in March. Alvarado said the former chief's termination was unrelated to the felony theft and involved "personal issues."

Schmidt replaced longtime Beverly Hills Police Chief Debra Bruce in 2018.

This is a developing story.