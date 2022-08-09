'Play it safe': Waco monkeypox patient encourages others to be cautious

WACO, Texas — One of the two confirmed monkeypox cases in McLennan County, a Waco man is urging others to use caution to prevent the spread of the rash-causing virus.

Hector Martinez Villa, 29, said he first had symptoms of the virus at the end of July. Days later, he noticed a rash on his face that later tested positive for monkeypox. He said he has been in quarantine since the rash appeared and is recovering at home.

"I don't want to be one of those people that knowingly have a virus or a disease and are out here getting other people infected," Villa said.

On Thursday, the US Department of Health and Human Services declared the outbreak a public health emergency. The CDC reports more than 700 cases in Texas.

The CDC urges people to avoid skin-to-skin contact with people with monkeypox symptoms and to wash their hands often.

Villa said he is unsure where he contracted the virus and encourages others to be careful.

"It's cool to go out, but take some hand sanitizer with you. You don't know how people are in terms of cleanliness," Villa said. "Play it safe, watch who you're around."

