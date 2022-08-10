McLennan County Health district confirms 2 more positive cases of monkeypox, total now 4

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has confirmed two more positive cases of monkeypox.

The health district said it is conducting contact investigations based on the preliminary test results performed by a commercial lab.

"Both cases are unrelated adult male McLennan County residents," said the health district. "McLennan County currently has a total of four positive cases of monkeypox."

As one of the now four confirmed monkeypox cases in McLennan County, a Waco man is urging others to use caution to prevent the spread of the rash-causing virus.

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus, according to the health district; it is part of the same family of viruses as smallpox.

"Signs and symptoms of this illness typically include a rash that can look like pimples or blisters on the face, inside the mouth, and on other body parts; fever; headache; muscle aches; backache; swollen lymph nodes; chills; or exhaustion," said the district.

For future updated case numbers and more information on the virus click here.

Case numbers for the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will be updated on weekdays at 4:00 p.m.