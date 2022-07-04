Watch Now
'No fireworks': Waco PD issues stark warning for 4th of July

Posted at 11:01 AM, Jul 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-04 12:01:06-04

WACO, Texas — Waco officials are reminding the public that due to current drought-like conditions, fireworks are currently illegal in all of McLennan County.

"If you're planning on having your own fireworks celebration, call the Waco Police Department," Cierra Shipley, public information officer with Waco P.D. said via Facebook.

"Let us know when and where to be... because we have a few officers that would love to be there!"

Shipley also reminded the public of the Fourth on the Brazos Celebration, a free public event that will open its doors at 6 p.m. this afternoon.

