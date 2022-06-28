McLennan County Judge Scott M. Felton has prohibited the sale and use of all fireworks in McLennan County due to the threat of wildfire that exists with current drought-like conditions in the county.

The disaster declaration comes after McLennan County has not had any significant rainfall "for an extended period of time," bringing the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, which determines fire potential, within the highest possible range.

Bell County amended its disaster declaration that bans the use and sale of fireworks, the county is now allowing some fireworks from July 1 through July 4, but "stick rockets and missiles with fins or rudders," are still prohibited.

"WHEREAS, Bell County received beneficial rain in the evening and night of June 27th," said the amended Bell County order.

The sale of the products is banned during this time frame in McLennan County, seven days from when the declaration was issued, meaning existing firework businesses in the county can no longer legally sell such items.

The ban does not however include commercial displays by a bonded professional company.

For details on the punishment for violating the McLennan County disaster declaration, read the full order below: