'My 1st Valentine's Day': Babies celebrate at Baylor Scott & White Health – Hillcrest

The most precious day of the year just got a little sweeter.

This Valentine's Day, Charlotte is leaving all texts on read as she squeezes in just ONE more nap!Photo by: (Baylor Scott & White Health – Hillcrest)
While it may be her first Valentine's Day, Isabella is already ready to break some hearts!Photo by: (Baylor Scott & White Health – Hillcrest)
The only Valentine's Paisley wants this year is actually just another nap.Photo by: (Baylor Scott & White Health – Hillcrest)
Today, it's nothing but good vibes only as Love puts 'love' on hold for something even more important... naps!Photo by: (Baylor Scott & White Health – Hillcrest)
The most precious day of the year will now be coming with an 'extra' bundle of joy!Photo by: (Baylor Scott & White Health – Hillcrest)
"No, no, no more hugs and kisses please!" said one future heart breaker!Photo by: (Baylor Scott & White Health – Hillcrest)
Avah has no time for your Valentine's this year, but she appreciates the offer!Photo by: (Baylor Scott & White Health – Hillcrest)
Baby Paxton says you can drop off his Valentine's in the lobby, but leave the candy in his room!Photo by: (Baylor Scott & White Health – Hillcrest)
Baby Novah understands all the lonely hearts out there, but advises naps and perhaps more naps instead of tears!Photo by: (Baylor Scott & White Health – Hillcrest)
Baby Jason says love is important, but so is self-love and self-care!Photo by: (Baylor Scott & White Health – Hillcrest)
The twins have one thing to say this Valentine's Day... 'it's okay to love yourself, partner or not, you matter in this life!'Photo by: (Baylor Scott & White Health – Hillcrest)

