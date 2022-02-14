Share Facebook

This Valentine's Day, Charlotte is leaving all texts on read as she squeezes in just ONE more nap! (Baylor Scott & White Health – Hillcrest)

While it may be her first Valentine's Day, Isabella is already ready to break some hearts! (Baylor Scott & White Health – Hillcrest)

The only Valentine's Paisley wants this year is actually just another nap. (Baylor Scott & White Health – Hillcrest)

Today, it's nothing but good vibes only as Love puts 'love' on hold for something even more important... naps! (Baylor Scott & White Health – Hillcrest)

The most precious day of the year will now be coming with an 'extra' bundle of joy! (Baylor Scott & White Health – Hillcrest)

"No, no, no more hugs and kisses please!" said one future heart breaker! (Baylor Scott & White Health – Hillcrest)

Avah has no time for your Valentine's this year, but she appreciates the offer! (Baylor Scott & White Health – Hillcrest)

Baby Paxton says you can drop off his Valentine's in the lobby, but leave the candy in his room! (Baylor Scott & White Health – Hillcrest)

Baby Novah understands all the lonely hearts out there, but advises naps and perhaps more naps instead of tears! (Baylor Scott & White Health – Hillcrest)

Baby Jason says love is important, but so is self-love and self-care! (Baylor Scott & White Health – Hillcrest)

The twins have one thing to say this Valentine's Day... 'it's okay to love yourself, partner or not, you matter in this life!' (Baylor Scott & White Health – Hillcrest)

