Murder arrest made after driver with gunshot wound crashes into fence

A 22-year-old man was arrested for murder on Tuesday after a driver with a gunshot wound crashed into a fence in August.

Jeremiah Darnel Walker was arrested in Waco by the U.S. Marshal’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday. Walker is accused of murdering 39-year-old Dusty Bethke of Waco, according to Waco police.

Bathke died from injuries sustained when he was shot and his vehicle crashed inside a Waco neighborhood on Monday, Aug. 23.

"... just before 3:15 p.m. a 911 call came in about a vehicle that had just crashed into a fence near the 3100 Block of Daughtry Ave," Waco police said.

As police arrived on the scene they discovered Bethke was injured with a gunshot wound. Bethke was transported to Baylor Scott & White - Hillcrest where he succumbed to his injuries.