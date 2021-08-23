Waco police investigating murder after driver with gunshot wound crashes into fence

Waco police are investigating the 12th homicide of 2021.

A 39-year-old motorist died from injuries sustained when he was shot and his vehicle crashed Monday afternoon in a Waco neighborhood.

Officers received a call around 3:15 p.m. about the vehicle that slammed into a fence at the 3100 block of Daughtry Avenue.

As police arrived on the scene they discovered the 39-year-old driver was injured with a gunshot wound. The driver was transported to Baylor Scott & White - Hillcrest where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police are unaware of when or where the shooting occurred. Due to the victim's death, it is now a murder investigation.

Of the 12 Waco homicide investigations, six have resulted in arrests and four are currently under investigation.

This story is developing and will continue to be updated.