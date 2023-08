WACO, Texas — A motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the hospital after a crash around 9:30 a.m. in Waco on Thursday.

According to the Waco Police Department, officers arrived on the scene and learned that the victim was traveling at a high speed near 18th Street and Cleveland Avenue.

The victim lost control and hit a pole — no other vehicles were involved.

Next of kin has been notified and the victim's name will be released at a later date.

25 News will provide updates as they become available.