More diabetic patients experiencing permanent vision loss since pandemic

WACO, Texas — A recent study shows more diabetic patients are experiencing complications since the pandemic, including permanent vision loss.

Retina Specialist Dr. James Dooner says he's seen more patients with diabetes go blind since the pandemic, largely due to skipping check-ups.

Diabetic Retinopathy is a severe complication of diabetes and the leading cause of blindness in the United States. However, people with the condition often show no symptoms.

Dr. Dooner says that's why wellness checks are so important. It allows doctors to catch the condition before it's too late.

"It's always a sad and frustrating entity when (patients) lose their ability to see to take care of themselves, to work, to drive, to see their kids," said Dr. Dooner. "It's sad because we have a great treatment for it."

Dr. Dooner stressed that treatment options have come a long way and that diabetes shouldn't be a blinding disease. The important thing is to catch problems early.