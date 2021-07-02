McLennan County, Waco officials push Speegleville Bridge Project to Capitol Hill

The Speegleville Road Bridge is among the projects that may receive funding for Fiscal Year 2022, this means improvements on traffic congestion and pedestrian access to the new River Valley Middle School.

Congressman Pete Sessions worked with McLennan County and Waco officials, Waco Mayor Dillon Meek and McLennan County Judge Scott Felton, who expressed the need for a Speegleville Road Bridge at the Middle Bosque River.

"This bridge connects two significant roadway expansion projects, and the federally funded improvements will reduce traffic congestion at the existing bridge," said Judge Felton. "With this federal funding, we will be able to make dedicated sidewalk improvements and provide increased protection for pedestrians in this area, including students who walk to a nearby school. We are glad to be able to move this project towards completion."

According to a release, Sessions worked with officials to advocate for this project on Capitol Hill, and explained the need for funding on this infrastructure improvement to the city of Waco.

"We are thrilled to learn that HR 3684 includes authorization for funding $8,379,000 for the Speegleville Bridge at the Middle Bosque River. We want to thank Congressman Sessions for his diligent efforts to secure this funding for our community," said Mayor Meek. "Waco is committed to improving Waco’s infrastructure so that our city may continue to grow and this project embodies that goal. And with the procurement of this funding, we look forward to moving forward with this project in the days ahead!"

The House of Representatives passed HR 3684 on July 1, and it will now move on to the Senate.

"The Speegleville Road Bridge project will improve the lives of citizens in McLennan County. This was an important first step in the legislation process, but we have a lot left to do," said Sessions. "When McLennan County advances, Texas advances. When Texas advances, the United States of America advances. I look forward to working with our great Texas Senators to move the ball forward on this project."