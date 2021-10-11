McLennan County Sheriff's Office arrested 15 people during human trafficking investigation

MCLENNAN COUNTY — The McLennan County Sheriff's Office held a press conference Monday morning about a human trafficking investigation.

According to McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara, 15 people were arrested in three days for attempting to buy sex.

One person who was arrested was a former police officer.

People arrested believed they were talking to a prostitute online and then meeting in person where they would be arrested.

The McLennan County Sheriff's Office worked in conjunction with Governor Abbott to make the arrests from Oct. 4 to Oct. 8.

In the press conference, Sheriff McNamara said McLennan County was one of the counties with the largest amount of people arrested in the statewide bust.

Harris County arrested 14 people throughout the sting.

