Ex-Waco police officer who investigated sex crimes arrested in prostitution sting for 2nd time

WACO, Texas — A former Waco police officer who used to investigate sex crimes was arrested on a prostitution charge for a second time.

Willy Lopez was arrested earlier this week after the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office said he showed up at a hotel to meet who he thought was a prostitute.

Detective Joseph Scaramucci said Lopez responded to an ad he posted online offering sex in exchange for money.

Lopez was arrested when he arrived at the hotel with the agreed upon fee, according to the sheriff's office.

Scaramucci also arrested Lopez on the same charge in 2018.

At that time, Lopez was a Waco police officer who investigated crimes related to prostitution and human trafficking.

Lopez was released on a $3,000 bond.

