Man, woman arrested in October murder of 22-year-old

The Waco Police Department has arrested two in the murder of 22-year-old Robert Juarez.

Waco police responded to a shooting right before 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 21 at the 800 block of South 12th Street. Police said Juarez was located, suffering from a gunshot wound and officers immediately began life-saving measures. Juarez, however, died as a result of his injuries.

"During the investigation, officers learned that multiple individuals were seen running away from the scene," Waco police said.

Police said 39-year-old Anthony Chambers was charged with capital murder and was served a warrant while he was being held in Bell County Jail on unrelated charges. U.S. Marshals arrested 27-year-old Aleisha Hillard Wednesday morning in Waco.