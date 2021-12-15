Watch
HometownMcLennan County

Actions

Man, woman arrested in October murder of 22-year-old

items.[0].image.alt
Bell County Jail
Anthony-Al-Chambers.jpg
Posted at 4:28 PM, Dec 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-15 17:28:49-05

The Waco Police Department has arrested two in the murder of 22-year-old Robert Juarez.

Waco police responded to a shooting right before 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 21 at the 800 block of South 12th Street. Police said Juarez was located, suffering from a gunshot wound and officers immediately began life-saving measures. Juarez, however, died as a result of his injuries.

"During the investigation, officers learned that multiple individuals were seen running away from the scene," Waco police said.

Police said 39-year-old Anthony Chambers was charged with capital murder and was served a warrant while he was being held in Bell County Jail on unrelated charges. U.S. Marshals arrested 27-year-old Aleisha Hillard Wednesday morning in Waco.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019