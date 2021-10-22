Waco police investigating 15th homicide after man, 22, dies overnight

WACO, Texas — Waco police are looking for suspects after a 22-year-old man was killed late Thursday.

The murder took place in the 800 block of South 12th Street, according to the Waco Police Department.

The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Robert Juarez. His family has been notified.

When officers arrived on scene just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday, they found Juarez suffering from what they believed was a gunshot wound.

Life-saving measures immediately began while notifying American Medical Response (AMR). However, Juarez died as a result of his injuries.

Multiple individuals were seen running from the scene.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact Waco Police Department Special Crimes Detective Reyes or by calling Waco Crimestoppers at (254) 753-4357 to remain anonymous .

This marks the city of Waco's 15th homicide investigation this year. Seven arrests have been made.