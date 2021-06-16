Man arrested in police chase, charged with possession of firearm and Methamphetamine

WACO, TX — The Waco Police Department conducted a police chase of a 50-year-old white male, who is being charged with evading in a motor vehicle and being in possession of a firearm and Methamphetamine.

Officers conducted a traffic stop at around 2:35 p.m. on Primrose Dr. and Lasalle Ave. at which time the vehicle did stop, according to Officer Bynum, public information officer with Waco PD.

Both the driver and a female passenger got out, but the suspect later got back in the vehicle and fled, said Bynum.

Officers took the female into custody, and pursued the suspect down South Waco and around the Interstate 35 loop. The multi-agency pursuit, ended in Robinson and was also assisted by the Department of Public Safety.

The female passenger was released, and the suspect is now in custody at McLennan County Jail, according to Waco PD.