Lucy's Cafe founder identified as fatal train crash victim: Moody police

MOODY, Texas — The founder of Lucy's Cafe in Moody, Oscar Valdez, has been identified as the victim of a fatal train crash, police said.

Valdez had been heading off from his property towards the 317 prior to the crash, according to the Moody Police Department.

The Moody Police Chief has since confirmed that Valdez was the sole occupant in the car when the Amtrak train struck his vehicle at 70 miles per hour.

"It is with great sadness that we share the tremendous loss of our loved one & founder of Lucy's Cafe, Oscar Valdez." the Valdez family said in a statement.

"Oscar was many things, but the love and loyalty to his Family superseded everything!

"He leaves behind the love of his life, Bertha Valdez, his wife, whom he cherished and cared for dearly!

"We ask for your continued prayers for our entire family as we try to process this tragedy,

"We are grateful for our friends and community knowing we are grieving together."

The family-owned business has been serving Central Texas for over 30 years.