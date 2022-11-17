Fatal accident in Moody after train collides with vehicle

MOODY, Texas — At least one person is dead after a train collided with a vehicle in Moody.

The accident took place just north of downtown Moody on Highway 317 on Wednesday afternoon.

An Amtrak Texas Eagle Train headed between McGregor and Temple was stopped just north of the accident.

The train proceeded just after 6 p.m. Fragments of the vehicle were removed from the scene soon after.

DPS confirmed the accident was fatal but added that since the accident took place on private property, the department is not leading the investigation.

Moody PD has not provided any other information as of Wednesday night.