'I don't know how I'm going to eat': Residents left without gas at Sunrise Pointe Apartments

WACO, Texas — Several residents are living without hot water at Sunrise Pointe Apartments in Waco.

They’ve been without hot water or gas to cook food for the past week.

The gas at Sunrise Pointe Apartments has been shut off, and because of that, residents have been without hot water or a way to cook.

“I like to bathe, I like to cook — I don’t know how I’m going to eat,” said resident, Sharonise Hardin-Whities.

Hardin-Whities hasn’t been able to cook or take a hot shower since last Tuesday.

“I had to ask a supervisor from my job to come get me so I could shower at her house."

She’s not the only one.

“All you want to do after coming home from work going to your home is take a hot shower, feel clean, get in your bed,” said resident, Isabella Hart.

Isabella Hart is also feeling the strain.

“Not only is the shower not working, but you also having leaking issues," Hart said.

"It's just frustrating having to stay with friends."

Hardin-Whities says the frustration also comes from a lack of empathy and no signs of reimbursement.

“The question was never posed, 'What can we do to help you all?' — they never, ever offered to well 'Maybe we can get you a voucher or a gift card so you can eat'," Hardin-Whities said.

Tenant Tori Patterson said with all the problems the complex has given her in the past, she’s fed up.

“My whole income doesn’t even cover the rent, so it’s really frustrating because this is my only option, and it’s not a good one,” Patterson said.

Sunrise Pointe Apartments is under new management. Hart is hoping they start make some changes to make tenants' lives easier.

“I hope that they can provide the basic requirements needed for tenants to actually be able to live here, and pay the money that they’re paying, and actually get what they need to get out of it,” Hart said.

Sunrise Pointe decided not to comment on the matter.

25 News has reached out to the city of Waco and Atmos — we are waiting to hear back.

We will provide any updates or additional details if they become available.