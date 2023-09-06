Hotel Herringbone in Downtown Waco to bring in about 150 local jobs

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — More than 10 hotels have opened in Waco within the past five years, and six more are currently under construction.

Hotel Herringbone is set to open in Downtown Waco in a few months.

The New Hotel says they will be bringing some local jobs.

“We’re probably bringing in about 150 local jobs,” said architect and developer with Hotel Herringbone, Philip Auchetll.

Auchetll is from California specializing in shipping containers. His new hotel is located on 4th Street in Downtown Waco.

“We’re incorporating a rooftop bar that will overlook the silos, downtown, and the magnificent views of Waco," Auchetll said.

A rooftop bar, a ballroom, and 21 hotel rooms will bring a unique experience to the area, that will not only bring in visitors from out of town, but also bring in the locals.

“Everyone we’re working with on this project is local — from the restaurant owners to the local retail, and the operators," Auchetll said.

"It’s really pushing that local vibe that definitely welcoming for tourists as well.”

The murals were even painted by local students. Carla Pendergraft with the Waco Convention and Visitors Bureau says there are more than 6,000 jobs in Waco dedicated to tourism.

“This brings more jobs to Waco, and if you follow certain career paths and you get to director, sales, or general manager — those are very high paid positions,” Pendergraft said.

Pendergraft said boutique hotels bring business to the local economy.

“When Hotel Herringbone and Hotel 1928 open up, they will be sought after by our influencers and by people who are the first to try something for their market,” Pendergraft said.

Auchetll was a little hesitant at first in choosing Waco for the project, but now he couldn’t be happier with his decision.

“We met with community groups, we went to the different restaurants and bars, and just started talking with people, and honestly just fell in love with the town,” Auchetll said.

Hotel Herringbone will bring 30 additional jobs for their retail portion of the project. They plan to also have a coffee shop and a Kids Zone.

The new hotel is set to open early next year.