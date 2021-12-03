Hewitt Police Department arrests The Grinch at Christmas tree lighting

HEWITT, Texas — The Hewitt Police Department arrested a highly sought-after suspect at the Hewitt Christmas tree lighting.

In a Facebook post, the Police Department said at approximately 6:30 p.m., officers observed a known wanted suspect, the Grinch.

The Grinch was seen at the Hewitt Christmas tree lighting and officers confirmed the warrant out of Rosebud, Texas.

Officers were able to take the Grinch into custody without incident.

An arrest warrant was issued for the Whoville native by the presiding judge for the City of Rosebud, Matthew Wright, on Nov. 22.

The Grinch was accused of Conspiracy Against Christmas Spirit, Domestic Terrorism, Identity Theft, Animal Cruelty, Assault, Robbery and Burglary.