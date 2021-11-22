Texas judge issues arrest warrant for The Grinch

WANTED: THE GRINCH!

Yes, uh-huh, the Grinch.

82nd District Judge Matthew Wright has issued an arrest warrant for the Whoville native.

“Earlier this morning I issued a warrant for the Grinch!” Wright said in a Facebook post. “The complaint alleges seven different crimes with multiple counts for each.”

The Grinch is described as 4-foot-5, 145 pounds, with green hair and yellow eyes, only three fingers, and crooked teeth, according to the warrant.

Wright, in the warrant, urges Texas peace officers to arrest the Grinch. The Grinch is accused of:

Conspiracy Against Christmas Spirit

Domestic Terrorism

Identity Theft

Animal Cruelty

Assault

Robbery

Burglary



Wright said the offense “occurring on or about the 24th day of December 2021 in the State of Texas of which he/she is accused by the written complaint under oath of BLUE SANTA filed before me.”

“Good luck Blue Santa!” said Wright, who serves Falls and Robertson counties.

The Blue Santa program, led by law enforcement officers and their families, provides Christmas gifts to local children in need. To donate or visit the program's Amazon wish list click here.