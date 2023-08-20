Heat causes China Spring farmers market vendors to take a break

CHINA SPRING, Texas — The relentless heat continues in Central Texas.

We've hit triple digit temperatures in the past month and now the China Spring farmers market has decided to put a pause on their operations.

Typically on a Saturday morning in China Spring, vendors will be lined up to sell their products, but in two weeks this lot will be empty.

Joann Martinez, a facilitator with the China Spring farmers market, said, “We have purchased fans, we have fans with misters, so we really have tried to stay cool in this hot weather.”

Martinez is just one of the many vendors at the China Spring farmers market.

After weeks of intense heat, they're taking a month-long break.

“This heat is just brutal and I don’t want anyone to have heat stroke or heat exhaustion,” Martinez said.

Kendra Tatsch has her own line of salsa. She said because of the heat and lack of rain her crops are now gone.

“I generally have anywhere from eight to a dozen egg cartons to sell. I haven’t had that in the months of July or August because those hens are mad they don’t like the heat,” Tatsch said.

And they aren’t the only ones. Martinez said other vendors and customers aren’t showing up.

“It’s kept people away. Normally by this time, the parking lot is full," Martinez said.

The break will last from Sept. 2 to Sept. 30.

Tatsch said that break came a little too late and now her business is feeling the effects.

”I have people showing up looking for me. Now I have repeat buyers. Specifically it hurts my business,” Tatsch said.

The farmers market will be open Aug. 26 and closed throughout September.