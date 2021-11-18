Hearing rescheduled for motion to dismiss Cecily Aguilar's indictment

WACO, Texas — U.S. District Judge Alan Albright has rescheduled the hearing date for the motion to dismiss the indictment of Cecily Ann Aguilar.

The hearing is now set to take place in person at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8 in district courtroom number one, on the Third Floor of the United States Courthouse in Waco.

Albright issued the order to reset the motion hearing, on Aguilar's motion to dismiss, on Friday, Nov. 12.

Aguilar is indicted on 11 counts for her involvement in Fort Hood Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen's death. According to an affidavit, Aguilar and Spc. Aaron Robinson dismembered Guillen's body and attempted to burn it after she was bludgeoned to death.

Before Robinson was charged, he fatally shot himself on July 1 as officers attempted to make contact with him.

Lewis Berray Gainor, Aguilar's defense attorney, filed to dismiss the indictment on Sept. 7. According to the motion, Gainor argues that the indictment of Aguilar is lacking because several counts fail to state an offense, specificity, and are "multiplicitous."

Charges listed in the indictment involve Aguilar's role in being an accessory after the fact, including destroying the body of Guillen, as well as records or documents, and issuing false statements in the federal case.

Aguilar is the only living, and charged, suspect in the death of Fort Hood Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen.

Guillen's sister, Maya, posted to her Instagram on Monday saying "the next two days are very important" as the family is joined on Thursday, Nov. 18 by several congress members, officials, and others for a march in Washington D.C.

"Senator Gillibrand's Amendment (SA #3870) to include Claims for our Soldiers MUST be included in the 2022 NDAA (National Defense Authorization Act), other wise there will be no accountability," said Maya in October.