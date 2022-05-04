Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce hosts women empowerment summit

WACO, Texas — Ladies from across Waco gathered at the Carleen Bright Arboretum Wednesday for a morning all about women empowerment. It was part of the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce's Leading Waco Women Empowering Through Mentoring Summit.

"We as women are sometimes taken for granted in the workforce, so just an opportunity for us to shine, share, and network with other females who may be in the same boat," Director of Leadership Development Rachel Martinez told 25 News.

The theme for the event was mentorship. Three local women spoke to the crowd about their experiences being a mentor to others.

Misti Mostiller is the Executive Vice President at Extraco Banks and was also one of the speakers.

"I was honored and privileged to really be able to share some experiences," she said. "We can all learn from each other, so it was really empowering to listen to the different speakers."

Mostiller talked about working with people from all over the world.

"I've had the privilege of having some in other countries such as Nigeria, Ireland, and even Canada," she said. "With technology, you're actually able to connect with people in places and time zones that in Waco you might not think you'd be able to connect with."

Mostiller and the other speakers offered advice on finding mentorships and talked about the importance of having that support.

"They may go back to their life, their office or their personal life, and feel empowered to ask their mentor; or maybe it's someone they've looked up to for a while," Martinez said. "They walk out of here with tips and ideas to take with them."

With so many prominent Central Texas women in attendance, the event was also meant to serve as inspiration.

"I think it's critical that other women see other women in leadership roles because that allows them to actually be able to know this is something that's attainable," Mostiller said. "It gives them something to aspire to and someone to look up to as well."

The next portion of this two-part event will take place in November.