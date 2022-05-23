GoFundMe started for Connally ISD freshman killed in car accident

WACO, Texas — A GoFundMe has been started for a Connally ISD student that was killed in a fatal car accident Saturday night.

Lexi Olvera, a freshman at Connally High School, has been confirmed as one of the victims of a fatal Bosque County crash.

"This is a tragic loss for our school community as we prepare to close out the school year," said Wesley Holt, Connally ISD superintendent in a statement.

Olvera is one of four victims.

Authorities have since identified Mackenzie Bewley, a senior at Midway High School and Midway alum, Evan Lovejoy, as two of the other victims.

Sonia Quintero, the GoFundMe organizer, said the fourth victim is her cousin Brouke Olvera.

To make a donation today, click here.