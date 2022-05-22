Midway ISD: Car accident kills 4 - including HS senior, alum

WACO, Texas — A local high school senior and alum, alongside two other passengers, have died in a car accident, according to the Midway Independent School District.

Mackenzie Bewley was a senior at Midway High School and the Midway alum, Evan Lovejoy, graduated in 2021.

Details regarding the car accident have not been released at this time.

The two other victims have since been identified and described as young.

However, their identities will be released pending family permission, according to the district's statement.

School officials said a variety of counseling services will be made available to Midway High School students this upcoming week.

Full Midway ISD statement below: