Midway ISD: Car accident kills 4 - including HS senior, alum

WACO, Texas — A local high school senior and alum, alongside two other passengers, have died in a car accident, according to the Midway Independent School District.
Mackenzie Bewley was a senior at Midway High School and the Midway alum, Evan Lovejoy, graduated in 2021.
Details regarding the car accident have not been released at this time.
The two other victims have since been identified and described as young.
However, their identities will be released pending family permission, according to the district's statement.
School officials said a variety of counseling services will be made available to Midway High School students this upcoming week.
Full Midway ISD statement below:
"Midway Families,
"This morning, we woke to the sad news of the tragic loss of young lives,
"One of our MHS seniors, Mackenzie Bewley, died in a car accident along with Midway graduate Evan Lovejoy (Class of 2021),
"Two other passengers died as well, but we are not releasing names at this time without family permission,
"We ask that as we process this information together, we are respectful of the families’ privacy in any comments that are shared,
"Each of these young adults will be missed greatly. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and friends in this very difficult time,
"News like this impacts people in different ways, so please look out for one another and ask for help if you need it for yourself or a friend,
"Counselors and members of the school district support team will be available at Midway High School tomorrow; we are also including resources about dealing with grief for teachers and parents in this email to also help counsel our students experiencing grief about the death of someone they know,
"If you or your student need any additional help beyond our counselors, please do not hesitate to ask,
"Our church partners are available and our social workers can help connect to outside counseling resources."
Dr. George Kazanas, superintendent of schools.