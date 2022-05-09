Watch
McLennan County

GoFundMe launched for Waco woman fatally struck by McLennan County Sheriff’s Deputy vehicle

GoFundMe.PNG
(Jamie Rasmussen, GoFundMe organizer)
Posted at 10:29 AM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 12:44:36-04

WACO, Texas — A GoFundMe has been launched for a Waco woman killed Saturday morning in a fatal crash on I-35 involving a McLennan County Sheriff’s Deputy.

GoFundMe.PNG

Maddison Lassetter, 24, of Waco, was killed after the deputy's vehicle struck her while heading over to a call in Lorena, according to the Waco Police Department.

Police said Lassetter had been walking southbound in the middle of the outside lane on I-35.

CPR attempts were immediately given to the victim by the deputy, Waco police said.

However, with her injuries being too severe, she died from her injuries at the scene, according to Waco P.D.

Next of kin has since been notified.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

To make a donation today, click here.

