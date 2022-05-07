1 dead after McLennan County Sheriff's Deputy vehicle crash: Waco police

WACO, Texas — Waco police reported Saturday morning a fatal crash occurred around 1:50 a.m. that left a female dead after being hit by a local sheriff's deputy.

Police said the deputy was en route to Lorena after receiving a call and hit the woman who was walking in the middle of the outside lane on I35.

CPR attempts were given to the victim by the deputy. With her injuries being too severe, she succumbed to her injuries at the scene, according to police.

A portion of I-35; southbound from 18th Street to New Road, was briefly closed until around 6:20 Saturday morning while officers investigated the scene.

Next of kin was been notified, said police.

No arrests have been made and their investigation remains ongoing.