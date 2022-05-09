GoFundMe launched for Waco woman fatally shot in neighborhood

WACO, Texas — A local family is raising funds after a Waco woman was fatally shot this month.

At 8:34 p.m. Sunday night, officers were dispatched to the 3400 Block of Morrow Avenue on reports of a shooting, according to the Waco Police Department.

Lydia Mendoza, 29, alongside another female victim, was found with apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

Both were transported to a local hospital where Mendoza later died from her injuries.

Mendoza is the 12th homicide victim this year in Waco.

Shelly Parker (GoFundMe)

Mother to three children, the GoFundMe organizers want the public to know that "anything, big or small, will help."

"If you knew Lydia, you knew she was a special kinda person," said Shelly Parker, local GoFundMe organizer.

No arrests have been made, said Waco police.

An investigation into this homicide remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waco P.D. via 254-750-7500.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact the Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357, information provided here could lead up to a $2,000 reward if an arrest is made.