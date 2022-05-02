Waco police investigating Sunday night murder, 12th homicide of 2022

WACO, Texas — A fatal neighborhood shooting is now under investigation as a homicide.

At 8:34 p.m. Sunday night, officers were dispatched to the 3400 Block of Morrow Avenue on reports of a shooting, according to the Waco Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers located two female victims with apparent gunshot wounds.

Both were transported to a local hospital where one later died from their injuries.

No arrests have been made, said Waco police.

An investigation into this homicide remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waco P.D. via 254-750-7500.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact the Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357, information provided here could lead up to a $2,000 reward if an arrest is made.

This is the 12th murder and or homicide investigation of 2022, according to Waco P.D.