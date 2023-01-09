GoFundMe launched for Central Texas family recovering from home flood

CHINA SPRINGS, Texas — The New Year has started off with overcoming challenges from last year for the Colón family,

Having lost most of their belongings after a pipe burst in their home, the family has since launched a GoFundMe to get back on their feet.

On December 23, the Central Texas family returned home to find a busted pipe from the second floor that had caved in their roof and flooded their entire home.

"Probably thousands of gallons of water, that was completely going across all the house," Colón, a Veteran, said.

"Every floor in our house was absolutely covered in water, so all the furniture in the living room was absolutely gone, and the walls had even come down, it was a really rough night.”

The flooding caused large amounts of damage to the Veterans' family home - all right before Christmas Eve, and the birth of their fourth child.

After learning about the family’s troubles, Jermy Sunday, owner of Sunday’s Caribbean Oasis Sports Bar & Grill in China springs, held a fundraiser to help pay for repairs

"These days, it seems like we're having more and more bad things keep happening to innocent families," Sunday said.

"In his community out here though, whether it’s for school or whether it’s for family, we all pull together, and we help one another in times of need."

The family is now looking to make repairs with the money raised as soon as possible.

“If people just want to help with prayers and blessing, you know and maybe not even us directly, it won't always be enough," Colon said.

"Listen, we’re all blessed, but that doesn’t stop the world with its hard financial costs,"

"People need to really love on people and I feel like that’s what my family needs also,"

If you would like to donate, click here.