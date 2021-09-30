Free mammograms for Central Texas women during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

WACO, Texas — Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Hillcrest and Bird-Kultgen Ford are teaming up to offer free mammograms to Central Texas women during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The free screenings will be offered from Friday, Oct. 1, to the end of the month.

To make an appointment, call the Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Breast Center in Waco at (254) 202-4220. You can also visit the dealership's website.

One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

Early detection is key. According to Susan G. Komen, the survival rate of Stage 1 breast cancer is at least 98-percent.

This is the second year in a row that the Waco hospital and car dealer have teamed up.

