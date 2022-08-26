Former Baylor student suing over tuition lost during pandemic

A former Baylor student is suing the university over tuition lost during the pandemic.

The student claims the university broke its financial responsibility agreement in the spring of 2020 during the pandemic and did not refund her fees or tuition.

The suit says Baylor extended spring break, limited services, and held classes online. A federal appeals court ruled the lawsuit against Baylor can move forward after the fifth circuit rejected portions of the case.

Baylor reacted by saying it stands by its decision at the time of the pandemic. We’ve attached Baylor's complete statement below: