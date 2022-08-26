Former Baylor student suing over tuition lost during pandemic

A former Baylor student is suing the university over tuition lost during the pandemic.
The student claims the university broke its financial responsibility agreement in the spring of 2020 during the pandemic and did not refund her fees or tuition.
The suit says Baylor extended spring break, limited services, and held classes online. A federal appeals court ruled the lawsuit against Baylor can move forward after the fifth circuit rejected portions of the case.
Baylor reacted by saying it stands by its decision at the time of the pandemic. We’ve attached Baylor's complete statement below:
“Baylor, like almost every other university in America, in moving classes online during the second half of the Spring 2020 semester, acted on the rapidly evolving information available in order to continue providing educational services in a time of global pandemic and under the public health orders in place so that students could complete their courses in a safe and healthy manner. Baylor stands by that decision. We’re pleased that the Fifth Circuit rejected significant portions of the plaintiff’s case and recognized that Baylor has several potentially viable defenses that today’s decision did not address. We look forward to presenting those defenses to the district court and are confident the district court will once again dismiss the claims in this lawsuit.”