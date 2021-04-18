Equal rights activists hold demonstration at Waco farmer's market

A couple of activists took to the Waco farmers market Saturday to have some serious conversations with local shoppers.

"I believe that people have become too comfortable in our system believing that true change has happened, and obviously it hasn't. Police reform has not truly happened and we continue to speak out until they make actions where unarmed men aren't going to lose their life just being in existence," said demonstrator Kennede Walker.

Walker along with Dominic Alvares held signs in the middle of the Waco farmers market in hopes to chat with people and discuss gun violence and local racial issues.

"Where ever we can get the conversation going is where it's necessary. Why not show out and honestly be out here to make a difference, some people approve some people don't. Regardless, we're making a conversation," says Walker.

This as controversial comments made by Waco car dealer Ted Teague proves more work needs to be done.

"Even though he apologized for his statement, his reaction after he said it was almost a chuckle on live TV. So to me that spoke more on your character than your half apology after the fact," said Walker.

The two say they'd like to see more police reform to be done and plan to be at locations like the farmer's market and Magnolia, where they can have conversations with a variety of people.

"We gotta make sure that change is happening here within everybody, not just within the community but in their mindsets as well. We're striving for change and for racism to be erased," said Alvares.

Teague went on the airways with 95.5 The Beat to discuss why he made the controversial comments about recruiting players from "the hood."

During the interview Teague said the following:

"It's clear that I got much to learn, and I'm committed to doing that. And I know that my words have hurt a lot of people, and I'm so sorry for that. I can't take that back. I can't undo it. What's done is done. But I still want to apologize to everybody that I offended on your station. I screwed up and said something horrendous and now I can't take that back, but I can help people put money in their businesses, so that they can make a life and a living and they can help other people earn money and feed families."

