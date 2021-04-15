Baylor Athletics won't accept dealer's championship car gift following general manager's 'hood' comment

WACO, TX — Baylor Athletics says it will not accept a local car dealer's championship car gift following the general manager's "hood" comment.

Ted Teague, general manager for Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep, was at the Baylor men's basketball celebratory parade to gift Head Coach Scott Drew a Jeep.

During an interview with a local television station, Teague said Coach Drew could use the Jeep to "recruit some people out of the hood."

The next day, Teauge took to Facebook to issue an apology, saying he "sadly misspoke using the word "hood" in reference to neighborhood."

Coach Drew and Mack B. Rhoades, IV, Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics, issued a joint statement saying they had spoken to Teague and would not be accepting the Jeep.

