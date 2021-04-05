Watch
HometownMcLennan County

Actions

Dog who spent more than 400 days in Waco Animal Shelter moved to Temple shelter

Returned by adopters after one day
items.[0].image.alt
Pearl's Place
Rusty at Pearl's Place
Posted at 4:07 PM, Apr 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-05 17:07:57-04

At just 2-years-old, Rusty has had it rough.

Since February 2020, he has bounced around Central Texas looking for his forever home. He was even sent to a rescue in Idaho, but returned two months later due to behavior issues.

The staff at the Waco Animal Shelter worked diligently with Rusty to correct those issues.

After 419 days in the shelter, Rusty was finally placed with adopters. However, after one day in his "forever home," Rusty was returned to the shelter.

According to the Humane Society of Central Texas, Rusty's adopters said he was "too much work."

The adopters reached out to 25 News and said they returned Rusty because he bit them. They said they made the decision in order to protect their family.

Now, Rusty has found a new home at a shelter in Temple.

Pearl's Place will help Rusty decompress while also finding him a forever family.

BE SURE TO "LIKE" 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK! YOUR FRIENDS DO!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education