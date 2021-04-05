Dog who spent more than 400 days in Waco Animal Shelter moved to Temple shelter

At just 2-years-old, Rusty has had it rough.

Since February 2020, he has bounced around Central Texas looking for his forever home. He was even sent to a rescue in Idaho, but returned two months later due to behavior issues.

The staff at the Waco Animal Shelter worked diligently with Rusty to correct those issues.

After 419 days in the shelter, Rusty was finally placed with adopters. However, after one day in his "forever home," Rusty was returned to the shelter.

According to the Humane Society of Central Texas, Rusty's adopters said he was "too much work."

The adopters reached out to 25 News and said they returned Rusty because he bit them. They said they made the decision in order to protect their family.

Now, Rusty has found a new home at a shelter in Temple.

Pearl's Place will help Rusty decompress while also finding him a forever family.

