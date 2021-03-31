Lucky pup finds forever home after spending 419 days in shelters

WACO, TX — One lucky dog from the Waco Animal Shelter has finally found his forever home after 419 days at the shelter.

At just 2 years old, Rusty spent half his life at the shelter. His owners surrendered him as a puppy in February of 2020 because he was hyper.

Rusty was placed in a foster home for 2 months and then was sent to a rescue in Idaho.

Two months later, the rescue sent him back to Waco because he was not dog-friendly and they weren't able to place him in a home.

Over the next couple of months, Rusty became depressed and frustrated which caused him to act out in his kennel and towards other dogs.

In November of 2020, Rusty was adopted but a month later he was surrendered back to the shelter for being destructive.

Three things happened at the Waco Shelter that has changed Rusty's life to help him find his forever home.

The first was a program called Dogs Playing For Life where every shelter animal participates in playgroups. Rusty was the first dog to enter the playgroup and did amazing. The shelter staff learned he actually loves dogs.

The second was participating in a group behavior training class where Rusty learned every command and was paying close attention to his handler.

The third thing that helped Rusty was a foster home. Volunteer and Play Group Coordinator Zane Litle saw Rusty’s potential and took him home. In the foster home, Rusty was able to with Litle's dogs, went on social outings and got much-needed human and dog interaction.

Finally, Dalton Symm and Celbie Bradshaw came to the shelter hoping to adopt one of the more challenging pups.

That's when Pet matchmaker Chelsea West introduced them to Rusty.

According to the shelter, Rusty can be aloof but he warmed right up to Dalton and Celbie.

Before shelter staff knew it, adoption papers were being signed!

The Humane Society is located at 2032 Circle Road is open Monday from 1 to 6 pm, Tuesday to Friday from 11 am to 6 pm, and Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm. No appointment is necessary.

Staff must accompany guests through the kennels, and COVID-19 precautions are observed.