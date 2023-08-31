Day 3: Jury finds Elijah Craven guilty for the murder of Aquarius McPhaul

UPDATE

A jury has found Elijah Craven guilty for the murder of 17-year-old Aquarius McPhaul.

The jury arrived at a guilty verdict after about an hour of deliberations.

ORIGINAL STORY

Thursday marks the third day for the trial of Elijah Craven at the McLennan County 54th District Court, where closing arguements are taking place.

Craven is being accused of murdering Aquarius McPhaul on Sep. 10, 2019.

Multiple testimonies from witnesses and Detective Cassie Price took place on Day 2.

