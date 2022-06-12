Dad wanted in connection with shooting death of toddler daughter: Waco PD

WACO, Texas — A father, who delayed medical attention to his shot toddler last month in Waco, is wanted in connection with her death, police said.

Waco police said Jaylon Thornton chose to delay seeking medical attention for his wounded 22-month-old daughter, Zillyana, and instead protected a backpack full of marijuana.

Authorities said Thornton and Elias Espinosa, a family member charged with murder in the shooting death case, waited at a home on May 11 with the drugs and injured child for her mother to arrive.

Medical records from the attending doctor said Zillyana's heart beat for 33 minutes after the young girl was shot and she could have been saved if not for the delay in treatment.

An autopsy report also found that the gunshot wounds were not immediately fatal, according to police.

Detectives said the firearm belonged to Espinosa but was listed as stolen out of Corpus Christi previous to the shooting.

They said Espinosa left the loaded weapon on a couch inside the home in the 3500 block of Alta Vista Drive.

It's still unclear how the shooting occurred that killed the toddler.

Call the Waco police department at (254) 750-7500 if you have any information about Thornton's whereabouts.

Waco police said this is the 14th homicide so far this year.

