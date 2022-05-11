Waco police investigating, reports say 2-year-old injured with gunshot wound

Waco police are investigating following reports that a 2-year-old was injured with a gunshot wound Wednesday afternoon.
Police responded around 3 p.m. to the 3500 block of Alta Vista Drive and Old Robinson Road.
One man was escorted out by police.
25 News is on the scene gathering more details.
#BREAKING: Police presence at the intersection of Alta Vista Dr and Old Robinson Rd as we’re hearing reports that a toddler has been shot. We’re waiting to hear more information. @25NewsKXXV pic.twitter.com/HP2OkmNjpb— Alicia Naspretto (@AliciaNaspretto) May 11, 2022