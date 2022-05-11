Watch
Waco police investigating, reports say 2-year-old injured with gunshot wound

Posted at 3:46 PM, May 11, 2022
Waco police are investigating following reports that a 2-year-old was injured with a gunshot wound Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded around 3 p.m. to the 3500 block of Alta Vista Drive and Old Robinson Road.

One man was escorted out by police.

25 News is on the scene gathering more details.

