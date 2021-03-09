Community shows support for local business after beloved owner passes away

WACO, TX — The parking lot of Mitch's Corner Stop was never empty as customers came flooding in after the store temporarily closed due to the owner's passing.

Now, the family has some very big shoes to fill as they continue the legacy of their father, Mitch Davis.

Daughter Le-Sheena Davis is now running the store with her siblings as they continue to fry up those famous ribs for the community.

"He wouldn't want us just to be around being emotional. He just wanted us to get back in the spirit and get it going," she said.

Keeping their spirits high, they have nothing but gratitude for those who came to still say hi, even though their favorite person may not have been there.

"Thank you, thank you and thank you for all your prayers, all your support, all your love," Le-Sheena said.

Mitch had love for everyone who came by his corner store. Some even drove two hours to pay their respects.

Friend of 45 years, Andrew Johnson lives in Crockett, but nothing was going to stop him from coming to see the family today.

"He was one of the best persons around, and he was always courteous to everybody and treated everybody right," Johnson said.

Watching cars pile in, Johnson is happy to see closer customers come to support since he can't stop by all the time.

He, along with many other people, have a few last words for Mitch.

"I love you man," Johnson said.

Even though Mitch may be gone, his legacy is living on. Wife Joyce Davis says they're keeping their spirits high.

"God's been good, so we have no reason to not to thank him, but God wanted him more than we need him," she said.

Mitch started his corner stop 31 years ago. His family says that he did it for them, so it's their duty to keep it open. They know up in Heaven, Mitch is sharing his famous fried ribs. Until they meet him again, the family will be holding down the fort in Waco.

"He prepared this place, so now he's taking it up a little farther to get the next place ready," Le-Sheena said.

Mitch's Corner Stop is open Monday through Saturday starting at 6:30 a.m.