Community says legacy left behind by Mitch's Corner Stop owner will continue following his passing

WACO, TX — Mitch's Corner Stop has just about everything. It's a convenience store and delicious BBQ joint all rolled into one.

The owner, Mitch Davis, has been loved by the community for 31 years.

Sadly, Davis passed away Saturday at the age of 64 following problems with his heart. This has left the community, his customers and family heartbroken that a man like him has left our earth.

"It hurt my heart. He's like a dad figure to me. He's a mentor to everyone in the neighborhood. It's a blow," customer Carole Daniels said.

Daniels has lived across the street from Mitch's Corner Stop for 12 years. Not a day went by that she didn't go in and say hello.

"I'd just go in there to talk because Mr. Mitch is such a wisdom person. Everyone in the neighborhood loves Mr. Mitch," Daniels said.

Davis was a caring man. Many knew him for his famous fried ribs that he would sell daily in Mitch's Corner Stop. People from all over Central Texas would come and try his food.

Texas Monthly even recognized his talents with an article in February.

Mitch's Corner Stop closed their doors on Monday due to his passing. Balloons and flowers filled the front of the store in his memory.

Even though the store wasn't open, that didn't stop many from coming by to pay their respects.

One of those people was Zion Villarreal. He drove from Lorena with his kids. The family made it a tradition to stop by when they visit Waco.

"I brought my kids here one time, and then we come to visit their Uncle Robert, and so every time we come visit them, we must stop here and get a BBQ sandwich, a pickle and a big red," Villarreal said.

He was sad to see they closed up shop for the day, but was in awe of the amount of love that filled the front of the store.

"It shows how many people that he touched and still touching, that's pretty awesome," Villarreal said.

Davis touched many people. His family says many would stop in just to hear his words of wisdom, the food was just an added bonus.

"Once you taste the rib or chicken or whatever, boom there it goes," Daniels said.

Villarreal remembers when he was a kid, growing up he would eat lunch outside the store and always left in a good mood.

"He always had you leaving with a smile, no matter if you came in with a bad day," Villarreal said.

Once the store reopens, Villarreal and Daniels say they'll be back, even if their favorite person isn't there to greet them.

"Please, still support our community. We want to keep this legacy going for him," Daniels said.

Although Mitch's Corner Stop was closed Monday, the family will reopen the store Tuesday, March 9 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.