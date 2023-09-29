City of Waco taxpayer fee to cover road improvements

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The new fiscal year for the City of Waco begins in just a few days, and within that new budget, Central Texans will likely see an increase in taxes and fees on their next bill.

For anyone who's driven down a road in Waco and thought they didn't want to take that route again, the city is planning on making some changes soon with the community's help.

“I’ve traveled this way enough that I know what line to take without bouncing my car up and down the most,” one Waco resident said.

This Central Texan that spoke with 25 News says the roads he uses daily need fixing.

“It would be nice if it was repaired and there were no sink holes, divots, and things like that.”

Starting Oct. 1, Waco residents will see a 12.49 percent increase in their monthly bill for city taxes and services

“We’re just like everybody else — we’re subject to inflation," said Director of Finance for the City of Waco, Nicholas Sarpy.

"As the cost of things are going up, we have to pay for things as well."

For a typical customer, the overall annual impact is $358.

Sarpy says part of that percentage increase is the new $10 monthly street fee that will be added to Waco’s plan for reconstruction and preservation maintenance of roads.

“Street operations include going out and fixing potholes, just your basic maintenance of the streets, maintenance of like traffic lights, stop lights — that type of stuff."

Right now, the City of Waco is working towards ten road capacity projects.

Streets such as Chapel and West Warren are set to start, and potentially be completed, within the next five to 10 years.

“We can invest more in those areas where the roads may not be in as good of shape, to bring them up to that higher quality," Sarpy said.

"Going from a two-lane road to a four-lane road with center median."

One resident told 25 News that he doesn’t like to see his taxes go up, and he hopes the city stays transparent with where his money is going.

“At this intersection — put up a sign, this is why we’re doing it, here’s the timeline, here’s the cost."

25 News will provide additional details regarding updates, changes, and projects within the City of Waco, as they become available.