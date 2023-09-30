China Spring coffee business back to the grind after May closure

CHINA SPRING, Texas — A small business in China Spring is finally back open after being closed for months.

Their coffee truck was destroyed after a hailstorm last May. Now they’re ready to get back and serve the community.

Filling the community with more than just coffee, Brew and Arrow Coffee Company is grinding to serve up the perfect blend.

Melissa Bolton is the owner of Brew and Arrow Coffee Company, but running the mobile coffee business hasn’t always been easy.

“Every motherboard was burnt, like caught fire,” Bolton said.

Bolton faced the Texas winter storm, an electrical fire, and most recently a hailstorm in May that left their trailer beyond repair.

“I looked at the trailer and it was almost like somebody had done baseball practice, the air conditioning was busted out, and there were holes in it,” Bolton said.

But after a few months of blood, sweat and tears, they're back on their feet giving the community a cup of Joe.

Lindsey Wachsmann is one of their regulars. She says there’s something special about starting her morning off with Brew and Arrow.

“They’re just so full of joy, it always makes my day better,” Wachsmann said.

Bolton hopes she can keep that feeling alive. She's willing to take her business to others during difficult times.

“If something happens, you know, like Covid again, or like a freeze, we’ve hoped that we were still running and like not frozen, but we can help others—and we just really help others—and we just really felt like this was the way to do it,” Bolton said.

With every cup she serves, she honors her late father and her Native American heritage.

“As soon as he passed away, the name came to me; 'Brew and Arrow Coffee', kind of a pun on bow and arrow,” Bolton said.

Bolton's father died of Acute Myeloid Leukemia three years ago, and to honor him—his last heartbeat as a part of her company’s logo.

“It’s my way of healing. I guess to share his story and where we come from and kind of just keep him alive,” Bolton said.

Brew and Arrow Coffee Company is open from 6:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. You can also visit them at their website.