Central Texas quarterback named Texas High School Football Player of Year

China Spring quarterback Major Bowden has been named the 2021 Mr. Texas Football High School Player of the Year.

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football annually recognizes the most outstanding high school football player in the state. Bowden, the recipient of this year's Mr. Texas Football, will be honored on the field at the TaxAct Texas Bowl on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at NRG Stadium in Houston.

"His herculean efforts led China Spring to previously unreached heights: the fourth undefeated regular season in program history, the first 16-0 season in school history and China Spring’s first state championship since 1978, where Bowden earned Offensive MVP honors," said Texas Football.

Bowden was noted as a valuable player in Texas high school football as a senior; according to the Texas Football Staff, running for 1,866 yards and 23 touchdowns, and completing 67 percent of his passes for 1,432 yards and 27 scores.

"Bowden’s remarkable toughness and incredible play make him a worthy recipient of the 2021 Mr. Texas Football Player of the Year award," said Texas Football in the announcement.