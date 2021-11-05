Central Texas man indicted on capital murder, setting fire to ex's occupied home

A Central Texas man has been indicted for burning and causing the death of his ex-boyfriend, 25-year-old Cargin Madison.

38-year-old Willie Joe Lloyd was originally charged with three counts of attempted capital murder, until Madison died inside a hospital burn unit.

The Robinson Police Department dispatched to a McLennan County neighborhood, at 2:30 a.m., regarding a structure fire at the 100 block of Bentwood Drive.

According to the police department, officers responding to the scene were informed by two badly burned occupants that Lloyd, an ex-boyfriend of one of the occupants, was the suspect that set fire to the house and left the scene.

The U.S. Marshals office assisted in locating Lloyd in Teague, Texas. He was arrested without incident and taken into custody to McLennan County Jail.

The indictment charges Lloyd with one count of capital murder, and attempted capital murder, by arson.