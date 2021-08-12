Robinson man arrested for attempting to kill three, setting fire to home

A Robinson man was arrested on three counts of capital murder after he set fire to a home Thursday, Aug.12.

The Robinson Police Department dispatched to a McLennan County neighborhood, at 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, regarding a structure fire at the 100 block of Bentwood Drive.

According to the police department, officers responding to the scene were informed by two badly burned occupants that 38-year old Willie Joe Lloyd, an ex-boyfriend of one of the occupants, was the suspect that set fire to the house and left the scene.

A third individual was treated for smoke inhalation but was not burned.

The Robinson Police Criminal Investigations and Crime Scene gathered evidence while processing the scene and interviewed witnesses. Investigation revealed Lloyd as the suspect.

Robinson detectives with the McLennan County District Attorney's office secured three warrants of arrest charging him with three counts of attempted capital murder.

The U.S. Marshals office assisted in locating Lloyd in Teague, Texas. He was arrested without incident and is now in custody at McLennan County Jail.