WACO, TX — The Central Texas Food Bank will be hosting an emergency relief food distribution event at the Waco ISD stadium March 25th.

The food distribution event will be at the Waco ISD stadium located at 1401 S. New Rd. on Thursday from 10 am to noon.

All distributions are operating as a drive-thru with pre-packed boxes that will be loaded directly into your vehicle's trunk.

The Central Texas Food Banks says to please allow appropriate space in your trunk before arriving at the distribution.